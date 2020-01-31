Tottenham Hotspur Legend Comments On Gareth Bale Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has commented on talk of the club making a late move on transfer deadline day to sign Gareth Bale.



The 30-year-old Welshman is considered to ne one of the best players to have plied their trade for Premier League side Tottenham in recent times.













Bale's growth and prominence at Spurs is evident from how the club signed him for a fee in the region of £10m from Southampton in 2007 and then sold him to Real Madrid for around £85.3m in 2013.



While the winger enjoyed success in his initial years at the Spanish club, his career has slumped recently and has been linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu for a while.





Manchester United have been one club who are regularly said to be interested in Bale, but it is a return to Tottenham that has been mooted on transfer deadline day.







Now Spurs legend Roberts has taken to social media to urge the club to re-sign the former Southampton winger.



"Bring Gareth Bale home. COYS", Roberts wrote on Twitter.





While many Tottenham fans would love to see Bale back at the club like Roberts, the Welshman's transfer fee and wage demands could be too much for the side to agree to.

