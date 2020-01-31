Tottenham Hotspur Run Out of Time In Shock Swoop For Israel Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have run out of time to complete the loan signing of Israeli international Eran Zahavi, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Spurs have been working on various options throughout deadline day in an attempt to provide Jose Mourinho with a new striker.













They were looking to sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea, but the Blues are keeping hold of the Frenchman, while Odion Ighalo, another target, is Manchester United bound.



It has now emerged Tottenham have been trying to pull off the loan capture of Israeli international Zahavi.





The 32-year-old Israeli is currently on the books at Chinese Super League Guangzhou R&F, where he has enjoyed huge success.







He finished as top scorer in the Chinese Super League last season, but Tottenham have run out of time to push the deal through.



Even submitting a deal sheet to buy another two hours past the 11pm deadline would not have been enough for Tottenham to wrap up the signing of Zahavi.





The 32-year-old scored a whopping 29 goals in just 28 Chinese Super League games last season and is now just one goal shy of the 100-goal mark in total for Guangzhou R&F.

