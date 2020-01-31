Tottenham Hotspur Star To Stay Put Despite Loan Links

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott is set to stay with Spurs despite Charlton Athletic and ADO Den Haag being interested in taking the striker on loan, according to the Evening Standard.



Irish international Parrott is considered one of the most exciting prospects to come out of the youth set-up of Premier League side Tottenham in recent years.













At just 17 years of age, the centre-forward has made two senior team appearances for the London-based club this season, with one of them coming in the top-flight.



There have been question marks over whether Tottenham would let Parrott leave on loan to boost his development and Jose Mourinho's stance on the matter was claimed to be softening.





However, following recent developments, the Irish prodigy is now set to stay put at the club.







There has been strong interest in Parrott from Championship club Charlton Athletic and Dutch top-flight side ADO Den Haag.



However, their hopes of signing the young striker on loan until the end of the season have been dealt a blow after Spurs are understood to be keeping him.





Parrott will now hope for further first team involvement at Tottenham over the remaining months of the season..

