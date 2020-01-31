Tottenham Left Disappointed After Hoping Serie A Side Might Bid For Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur were hopeful Lazio would make an offer for out-of-favour midfielder Victor Wanyama last night but have been left disappointed after the Italian side declined to do so, according to The Athletic.



Wanyama is out of favour at Tottenham and the club are keen to offload him before the transfer window shuts this evening.













The midfielder came close to leaving Tottenham last summer, but his wage demands scuppered a switch to Belgian side Club Brugge and he stayed put.



Tottenham have now been looking for Wanyama to leave before the window closes this month, but again are having difficulties, with his wages again an issue.





Spurs were hopeful that Serie A side Lazio would make an offer for the former Southampton star last night, but the Italians opted not to bid.







The 28-year-old is understood to have come close to joining Lazio's league rivals Fiorentina this week, but the Italian top-flight club opted to sign Alfred Duncan from Sassuolo instead.



Tottenham, who are keen on getting the midfielder off their wage bill, are hopeful of offloading Wanyama before the transfer window slams shut later today.





The clock is ticking for Tottenham to offload Wanyama and a loan covering the remaining 18 months of his contract has been mooted.

