Tottenham See Bid For Manchester United Target Odion Ighalo Knocked Back

Tottenham Hotspur have failed with a late move for Manchester United target Odion Ighalo, according to Sky Sports News (19:01).



Ighalo is on the books at Chinese giants Shanghai Shenhua, but is keen to return to Europe and has been linked with a deadline day beating switch.













The striker is an option for Manchester United heading into the final hours of the transfer window, but Tottenham attempted to muscle in.



Spurs offered a six-month loan deal for Ighalo, but have seen their proposal rejected.





However, it does stand as a pointer that Tottenham are continuing to look to sign a striker before the transfer window closes.







Spurs had been in the mix for Olivier Giroud, but Chelsea are opposed to letting him leave as they cannot find a replacement.



Ighalo could still move this month, with Manchester United looking to put a late deal in place.





Tottenham meanwhile are continuing to explore their options as their striker hunt goes on.

