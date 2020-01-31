XRegister
31/01/2020 - 19:08 GMT

Tottenham See Bid For Manchester United Target Odion Ighalo Knocked Back

 




Tottenham Hotspur have failed with a late move for Manchester United target Odion Ighalo, according to Sky Sports News (19:01)

Ighalo is on the books at Chinese giants Shanghai Shenhua, but is keen to return to Europe and has been linked with a deadline day beating switch.


 



The striker is an option for Manchester United heading into the final hours of the transfer window, but Tottenham attempted to muscle in.

Spurs offered a six-month loan deal for Ighalo, but have seen their proposal rejected.
 


However, it does stand as a pointer that Tottenham are continuing to look to sign a striker before the transfer window closes.



Spurs had been in the mix for Olivier Giroud, but Chelsea are opposed to letting him leave as they cannot find a replacement.

Ighalo could still move this month, with Manchester United looking to put a late deal in place.
 


Tottenham meanwhile are continuing to explore their options as their striker hunt goes on.
 