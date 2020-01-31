XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

31/01/2020 - 17:54 GMT

Transfer Window Not Over For Celtic Despite Christian Atsu Snub

 




Celtic are continuing to work on making signings before the transfer window closes this evening, despite being turned down by Christian Atsu. 

The Scottish champions approached Newcastle about taking the winger on loan to Celtic Park and held talks with the player.


 



Atsu has opted to stay at Newcastle though and fight for his place, despite the Magpies bringing in Valentino Lazaro on loan from Inter earlier this month.

Celtic are not packing up and going home though and, according to STV, they are still working on deals.
 


While it has been claimed it is unlikely the Bhoys will be able to pull a rabbit out of the hat before the window closes, they are working overtime to at least try.



Boss Neil Lennon wants to add to his squad and the club are doing everything within their power to present him with a fresh face.

Celtic have until midnight to push deals over the line, though it remains to be seen what irons they might still have in the fire.
 


The Bhoys have offloaded winger Lewis Morgan, who has completed a permanent move to MLS club Inter Miami.
 