26 October 2019

06 August 2019

31/01/2020 - 10:04 GMT

Victor Wanyama To Celtic Speculation Played Down, Key Stumbling Block

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is unlikely to join Celtic today as he will not accept a wage cut, according to The Athletic

Spurs want to offload Wanyama and several sides have been showing interest in the Kenyan midfielder.


 



Celtic, Wanyama's former club, have been linked with wanting to re-sign him, but it appears that a deal is unlikely to happen, with the player's wages a key stumbling block.

Wanyama takes home £65,000 per week at Celtic and is reluctant to take a pay cut.
 


Celtic would not be able to afford to pay Wanyama's wages unless Tottenham agreed to pick up a portion of his salary packet.



Spurs though want Wanyama fully off the books.

The midfielder has attracted interest from Serie A pair Lazio and Fiorentina, but it is unclear if either will put in a bid to sign him before the transfer window closes today.
 


Tottenham could consider loaning Wanyama out for the remaining 18 months of his contract.
 