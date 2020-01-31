XRegister
Inside Futbol

31/01/2020 - 12:54 GMT

West Ham United Switch Focus To La Liga In Right-Back Hunt

 




West Ham United have switched their right-back hunt to Spain and are looking to sign a youngster from a big La Liga club on loan, according to the Sun.

With the winter transfer window going into its final hours and set to slam shut later this evening, clubs are pushing to seal last-minute deals in an attempt to strengthen their teams for the rest of the season.  


 



Premier League side West Ham are one of the many clubs looking to bolster their squad today and are on the lookout for a right-back.

The Hammers have been on the hunt for a right-back this month following the injury to Ryan Fredericks, but have not been able to sign anyone yet.
 


In an attempt to bring a replacement for Fredericks before the transfer window closes this evening, the London-based club have turned their attention to Spain.



West Ham are understood to be currently looking to sign a young full-back from a top Spanish La Liga club.

However, it remains to be seen who David Moyes' side have set their eyes on or which club the reported target on the books at.
 


West Ham are also working on a deadline deal for Jarrod Bowen from Championship club Hull City.
 