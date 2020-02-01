XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



01/02/2020 - 14:05 GMT

Fabinho Plays – Liverpool Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Southampton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Southampton to Anfield for a Premier League fixture this afternoon.  

The Reds sit top of the Premier League table with an astonishing 19-point lead over second placed Manchester City and are cruising to the league crown.
 

 



They will face a Southampton side having experienced an upturn in form under Ralph Hasenhuttl and sitting a comfortable ninth in the league standings.

The earlier meeting between the two this season on the south coast saw Liverpool edge out the Saints 2-1.
 


Reds boss Jurgen Klopp lines up Alisson between the sticks, while at the back he opts for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson as full-backs. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are the centre-back pairing. Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho are in midfield, while Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain play up top.



Sadio Mane misses out with a muscle injury, but if Liverpool need to make changes then Klopp has options on the bench, including Joel Matip and Divock Origi.
 


Liverpool Team vs Southampton

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Lovren, Keita, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip
 