Fabinho Plays – Liverpool Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Fixture: Liverpool vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Southampton to Anfield for a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



The Reds sit top of the Premier League table with an astonishing 19-point lead over second placed Manchester City and are cruising to the league crown.













They will face a Southampton side having experienced an upturn in form under Ralph Hasenhuttl and sitting a comfortable ninth in the league standings.



The earlier meeting between the two this season on the south coast saw Liverpool edge out the Saints 2-1.





Reds boss Jurgen Klopp lines up Alisson between the sticks, while at the back he opts for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson as full-backs. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are the centre-back pairing. Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho are in midfield, while Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain play up top.







Sadio Mane misses out with a muscle injury, but if Liverpool need to make changes then Klopp has options on the bench, including Joel Matip and Divock Origi.





Liverpool Team vs Southampton



Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino



Substitutes: Adrian, Lovren, Keita, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip

