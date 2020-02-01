He Can Open Up A Game – Chelsea Loanee Hailed By Dutch Club’s Technical Director

Follow @insidefutbol





SC Cambuur technical director Foeke Booy has pointed to the technical qualities of Chelsea loanee George McEachran and believes he has the ability to open games up with his passing talent.



The Dutch second division side secured the services of the Chelsea academy graduate before the transfer window slammed shut, signing him on loan.













Booy is pleased that Cambuur have managed to loan the Chelsea talent and has talked up his qualities, not least his passing and vision.



“With George, we are bringing in someone who can open up a game with his passing technique, his vision of a game and his running ability", Booy told his club's official site.





"George is also someone who can connect with players with his specific qualities and will be a welcome reinforcement for the team."







Chelsea will be looking for McEachran to play regular senior football during his spell at the Netherlands, building on the progress he has made in the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge.



The 19-year-old has turned out for Chelsea in the Premier League 2 this season, along with appearing in the UEFA Youth League.





Cambuur currently sit top of the Dutch second division and McEachran will be keen to enjoy promotion with the club during his loan spell.

