He Suits League Two – Mansfield Boss Pleased With Newcastle Loanee

Mansfield Town boss Graham Coughlan believes that Newcastle United loanee Kelland Watts suits the demands of League Two football and is a big fan of the youngster's hunger to succeed.



The young defender has joined the League Two side on loan until the end of the season after his loan stint at Stevenage was ended.













Having represented a club in the same division, Mansfield boss Coughlan feels that the Newcastle talent will be an useful addition to the squad and his youth, hunger and attitude will be useful for the team this term.



“He knows what the division is about and he’s young, fit and hungry", Coughlan told his club's official site.





"He has a desire, work rate and attitude, which is exactly what we’re looking to build here at this football club.”







Coughlan also took time to praise his new signing's versatility, insisting that Watts can operate in any defensive role he is assigned, though as a manager the 45-year-old would prefer to use the Newcastle man as a centre-back.



“Kelland is a player who can play in numerous positions. He can play centre-half in a two or a three, he can sit in front [of the defence] or he can go in at left-back.





“He is technically very good.



"He’s big, strong and suits the division.



"I would say his best position is centre-half, but if he needs to, he’s comfortable in front of the back four."



Watts made his Mansfield debut in the side's 3-1 loss at Oldham Athletic earlier this week, while he also turned out in the club's 2-2 draw against Carlisle United on Saturday.

