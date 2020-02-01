He Told Me This – Rangers Star On Team-mate’s Training Session Approach Advice

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers loanee Sheyi Ojo has revealed that he is approaching every Gers training session with a game mentality, with goalkeeper Allan McGregor having told him training is an audition.



Ojo joined Rangers from Liverpool on a season-long loan deal in the summer, but has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot under Steven Gerrard.













However, with the Gers competing for the league title with Celtic, through to the round of 32 of the Europa League and present in the Scottish Cup, there is still a long way to go and a lot to play for.



Explaining his desire to remain in Gerrard's plans in the second half of the season, Ojo has revealed that he has had talks with the Rangers coaching staff and also stressed the importance of focusing on training.





The Liverpool loanee, revealing the words of team-mate McGregor, went on to insist that he views every training session as an audition, as well as a game.







"Obviously, I have had many conversations with the staff already", Ojo told Rangers TV.



"There are loads of games coming, but it just comes from training. Train well.





"I think Gregsy said something about every training session is like an audition.



"I feel like, obviously with this new mentality that I have got, every training session is a game basically.



"So for me, it's just about staying in the present day at the time and then seeing what the future games come with."



Ojo has scored five goals and provided seven assists across all competitions for Rangers so far this term.

