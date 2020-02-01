He’s Absolute Top Talent – Paderborn Delight At Landing Star From Everton

Follow @insidefutbol





SC Paderborn sporting director Martin Przondziono has dubbed Antony Evans a top talent after the German club snapped him up from Everton.



The 21-year-old ended his time at Everton on Thursday to join German Bundesliga outfit Paderborn on a contract until June 2022.













The attacking midfielder caught Paderborn's eye through his displays for Everton's youth teams and the German side are thrilled to have been able to snap him up.



The Paderborn sporting director feels Evans fits the way the club like to play and has superb attributes to make his presence felt with.





Paderborn sit bottom of the Bundesliga table and face a battle to stay in the top flight, with Przondziono admitting the signing of Evans is also with an eye towards next season.







"Antony is an absolute top talent. He has great potential and fits into our style of play very well", Przondziono told his club's official site.



"He is an outstanding runner, has very high standards and likes to get towards the goal, these are his strengths.





"For us, this transfer is already about thinking about next season."



Evans departs Everton having made 70 appearances for the club's Under-23 side, scoring 17 goals and providing ten assists.

