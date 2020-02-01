XRegister
26 October 2019

01/02/2020 - 21:26 GMT

I Got Soft Spot – Eunan O'Kane Pleased To Join Luton From Leeds

 




Eunan O'Kane has revealed that he developed a soft spot for Luton Town during a loan stint with the club last season, after he completed a loan move to the Hatters from Leeds United.

The midfielder has returned to Kenilworth Road for a second time after Luton secured his services from Leeds on an 18-month deal.


 



The 29-year-old joined Luton late in the summer of 2018 on short-term loan deal, but had to cut the move short after he suffered a horrific double leg break.

O'Kane has been focused on returning to fitness and, out of the picture at Leeds, has ended his spell at Elland Road to return to Luton.
 


The midfielder is delighted to have sealed the move to Luton and revealed that during his loan spell he developed a soft spot for the club.



“When I arrived here I immediately fell in love with the place. I did feel a part of the group last year", O'Kane told his club's official site.

“I have been around and I’ve seen a few games so I do have a soft spot for here already and I’m really excited to be back. There’s been a lot of changes since I was last here, but I’m excited to get going again.
 


“The club have always been in contact with me, checking how I am. There have been multiple conversations about coming back in different windows.

"So it’s good to finally be in a position where I’m close to playing, hopefully, and be able to make it happen.”

O'Kane joined Leeds from Bournemouth in 2016 and featured heavily for the Whites in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 campaigns; he failed to find favour under Marcelo Bielsa though.
 