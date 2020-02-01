Ianis Hagi On Bench – Rangers Team vs Aberdeen Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have named their starting eleven and substitutes to roll out the red carpet for Derek McInnes' Aberdeen side for a Scottish Premiership meeting at Ibrox this afternoon.



Steven Gerrard saw his side return to winning ways in midweek against Ross County and the gap between the Gers and Celtic sits at five points, though Rangers boast a game in hand.













Gerrard will know his side's margin for error is slim and beating Aberdeen today would close the gap with Celtic to two points ahead of the Bhoys facing Hamilton on Sunday.



Rangers drew 2-2 at Aberdeen in the last meeting between the two sides.





Gerrard has Allan McGregor in goal, while at the back Matt Polster and Borna Barisic line up as full-backs. Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic are centre-backs, with midfield being the preserve of Scott Arfield, Steven Davis and Glen Kamara. Up top, Ryan Kent and Joe Aribo support Alfredo Morelos.







Rangers have a host of options on the bench if changes need to be made, including Ianis Hagi and Florian Kamberi.





Rangers Team vs Aberdeen



McGregor, Polster, Goldson, Katic, Barisic, Arfield, Davis, Kamara, Kent, Aribo, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Edmundson, Tavernier, Barker, Ojo, Hagi, Kamberi

