Jean-Kevin Augustin Explains Leeds United Choice Amid Manchester United Interest

New Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin has revealed that he already had his heart set on joining the Whites when Manchester United came in for him.



Championship club Leeds completed the signing of Augustin from German top-flight side RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season in the final week of the January transfer window.













While the Whites were able to find a replacement for Eddie Nketiah, who returned to Arsenal, they had to fend off late interest in Augustin from several clubs.



One club to have made a late approach for the 22-year-old were Premier League giants Manchester United, but the striker had already decided to join Leeds, who he thinks ticked all the boxes.





Explaining why he decided to join Leeds while the Red Devils were interested, Augustin added that he had already set his heart on moving to Elland Road when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side came calling.







"I had one or two clubs interested, but when I decided I didn’t want to go somewhere for the sake of it", Augustin told a press conference on Thursday.



"I wanted somewhere I would play and get minutes with clear objectives.





"It was not a case of turning down Man Utd, it was [that] I had already made my decision as a player this [Leeds] was the best plan and project."



Augustin was left out of Leeds' matchday squad for their defeat against Wigan Athletic on Saturday as the Whites look to get him up to speed.

