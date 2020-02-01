No Jean-Kevin Augustin – Leeds United Team vs Wigan Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Wigan Athletic

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome struggling Wigan Athletic to Elland Road for a Championship fixture this afternoon.



Wigan arrive at Elland Road deep in trouble, third from bottom in the Championship, four points from safety and having won just two of their last 38 matches away from home in all competitions.













Leeds mounted a superb comeback against Millwall in midweek, coming from 2-0 down at half time to put the Lions to the sword 3-2 and move top of the Championship table.



The Whites will start as massive favourites to beat Wigan, but are again without midfielder Kalvin Phillips due to suspension, while Adam Forshaw continues to be out.





Head coach Marcelo Bielsa picks Kiko Casilla in goal, while at the back he opts to field a centre-back pairing of Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper. Ben White shields the back four from midfield, while Mateusz Klich plays. Jack Harrison, Pablo Hernandez and Helder Costa support Patrick Bamford.







If Bielsa needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including new boy Ian Poveda; Jean-Kevin Augustin is not involved.





Leeds United Team vs Wigan Athletic



Casilla, Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski, White, Klich, Hernandez, Harrison, Costa, Bamford



Substitutes: Meslier, Berardi, Casey, Shackleton, Poveda, Stevens, Roberts

