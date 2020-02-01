Remember, Still Two Games Against Celtic – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has urged his side to quickly find their spark after they dropped two points by drawing 0-0 with Aberdeen at Ibrox and stressed there will be opportunities to catch Celtic.



The Gers were looking to close the gap on rivals Celtic, who are not in action until Sunday, by taking three points off Derek McInnes' side in the Scottish Premiership game on Saturday afternoon.













Rangers came up against a solid Aberdeen defence however and could not break through; they could even have lost after Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove went through one-on-one with Gers goalkeeper Allan McGregor.



Gerrard turned to both his new signings off the bench in the shape of Florian Kamberi and Ianis Hagi, but neither could help break through Aberdeen and the Gers boss admits his men quickly need to find their spark.





The Rangers boss said at his post match press conference: "We need to find our spark very quickly.







"We need to keep going.



"I believe there will be more twists and turns [in the title race]."





Gerrard also stressed that there are still two more meetings with Celtic to come, offering Rangers an opportunity to overtake the Bhoys, who sit four points clear at the top of the table.



"Remember, there's still six points to play for in Old Firm games", he added.



Rangers will look to return to winning ways on Wednesday night when Hibernian are the visitors to Ibrox.

