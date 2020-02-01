Richarlison Starts – Everton Team vs Watford Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Watford vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Everton have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Nigel Pearson's Watford outfit at Vicarage Road in the Premier League this afternoon.



Carlo Ancelotti's side made no additions on deadline day, with the Italian waiting until the summer to overhaul his squad. They also kept hold of Richarlison, despite reported interest from Barcelona.













Everton start the day sitting in 12th in the Premier League table on 30 points, seven points clear of the drop zone and four points off fifth placed Manchester United.



Ancelotti continues to be without midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who remains sidelined.





Jordan Pickford lines up in goal for the Toffees at Vicarage Road, while in defence Ancelotti has a centre-back pairing of Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate. Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fabian Delph will look to control midfield, while Alex Iwobi and Theo Walcott support Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.







If the Italian tactician wants to shake things up then he can look to his bench, where options available include Bernard and Moise Kean.





Everton Team vs Watford



Pickford, Sidibe, Mina, Holgate, Digne, Sigurdsson, Delph, Walcott, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin



Substitutes: Stekelenburg, Baines, Keane, Schneiderlin, Bernard, Coleman, Kean

