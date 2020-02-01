Southampton Are Good Team – Liverpool Star Tips Hat After Reds Hit Four

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has dubbed Southampton a good team and insists the Reds had to work hard for their 4-0 win over the Saints this afternoon at Anfield in the Premier League.



Southampton went toe-to-toe with the hosts for the opening 45 minutes and saw Danny Ings and Shane Long go close as it remained 0-0 at the break.













Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fired Liverpool ahead though just two minutes into the second half with a low, drilled shot, while Henderson then made no mistake when set up by Roberto Firmino just on the hour mark.



Mohamed Salah grabbed goals in the 72nd and 90th minutes as Liverpool took all three points with a 4-0 win and in so doing equalled Manchester City's record of 20 consecutive wins at home in the top flight.





Henderson though insists it was not all smooth sailing a good Southampton side made Liverpool work.







He told Sky Sports post match: "It was a big effort. It was a difficult game especially in the first half.



"They are a good team in form and they gave it a right go.





"We started the second half well and kicked on from there. We’re delighted with the result", Henderson added.



The midfielder also paid tribute to Reds goalkeeper Alisson for his role in keeping Southampton at bay.



"Alisson had to make a few good saves again but overall it’s a brilliant win."



Liverpool have now moved on to an astonishing 73 points from 25 league games as they continue to cruise towards the league title.

