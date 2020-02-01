Steven Bergwijn Doesn’t Have To Make Instant Impact – Tottenham Star’s Agent

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Bergwijn is under no pressure to make an immediate impact at Tottenham Hotspur, the Dutch attacker's agent Fulco van Kooperen has insisted.



Tottenham got Bergwijn in through the door from PSV Eindhoven in good time before the closure of the January transfer window.













The 22-year-old, who has signed a contract until the summer of 2025, could be in line to make his debut for Spurs in their Premier League game against Manchester City on Sunday.



Tottenham are bidding to close the gap on the top four and secure Champions League football for next season, but Bergwijn's agent insists the pressure is not on his client's shoulders.





Van Kooperen is positive that plying his trade at Tottenham in the Premier League will be a good challenge for Bergwijn, who will now look to continue his development in England.







"He is not considered a gamble", Van Kooperen told Dutch daily Volkskrant.



"There are no guarantees, it is above all a nice challenge for Steven to be able to play football in the best surroundings. It is almost unreal for Steven how fast it has gone.





"Players who are signed in the winter need time to acclimatise. Steven does not have to deliver tomorrow."



PSV Eindhoven were unhappy with how Bergwijn forced his exit from the club, with the winger having vowed to see out the season in Eindhoven last summer and he put pen to paper to a new contract.

