26 October 2019

01/02/2020 - 20:22 GMT

Style of Play Suits Me – Leicester City Talent Happy With Loan Move

 




Leicester City loanee Admiral Muskwe is of the view that the playing style at Swindon Town suits him and insists he is eager to kick on at the promotion challenging League Two team.

The Robins confirmed the signing of the Leicester academy recruit on loan for the rest of the season earlier this week and he came off the bench in their 2-1 win over Exeter City on Saturday.  


 



The 21-year-old is a product of Leicester's youth academy and is looking to clock up valuable senior team experience.

The move to Swindon is Muskwe's first stint away from his parent club, with the Foxes talent being of the view that the way the Robins play football will suit him perfectly.
 


“I’m raring to go", Muskwe told Swindon's official site.



"I like the style of play here – it’s attacking and I think that will suit me.

"I’m just eager to get going and try and help the team.”
 


Muskwe top scored for Leicester's Under-23s in the Premier League 2 this season, helping the Foxes to sit second in the standings.

The attacker will now want to have an equally impressive impact in senior football as he continues his development.  
 