XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



01/02/2020 - 14:04 GMT

Tomas Soucek Plays – West Ham Team vs Brighton Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon's league visit of Brighton to the London Stadium. 

The Hammers added to their squad before the transfer window slammed shut on Friday night, getting forward Jarrod Bowen in through the door from Hull City. 
 

 



Bowen joins a team deep in trouble in the Premier League, with David Moyes' side just above the drop zone on goal difference and facing a crucial meeting with Brighton, who are two points better off, this afternoon.

The earlier meeting between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw on the south coast.
 


Moyes picks Darren Randolph in goal for West Ham, while at the back the Scottish tactician selects Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna as the central pairing. Declan Rice, new boy Tomas Soucek and Mark Noble line up in midfield, while Robert Snodgrass and Michail Antonio support Sebastien Haller.



The West Ham boss has options on the bench if needed, including Manuel Lanzini and Pablo Fornals.
 


West Ham United Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Noble, Snodgrass, Antonio, Haller

Substitutes: Randolph, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Masuaku, Fonals, Lanzini, Ajeti
 