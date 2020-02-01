Tomas Soucek Plays – West Ham Team vs Brighton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon's league visit of Brighton to the London Stadium.



The Hammers added to their squad before the transfer window slammed shut on Friday night, getting forward Jarrod Bowen in through the door from Hull City.













Bowen joins a team deep in trouble in the Premier League, with David Moyes' side just above the drop zone on goal difference and facing a crucial meeting with Brighton, who are two points better off, this afternoon.



The earlier meeting between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw on the south coast.





Moyes picks Darren Randolph in goal for West Ham, while at the back the Scottish tactician selects Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna as the central pairing. Declan Rice, new boy Tomas Soucek and Mark Noble line up in midfield, while Robert Snodgrass and Michail Antonio support Sebastien Haller.







The West Ham boss has options on the bench if needed, including Manuel Lanzini and Pablo Fornals.





West Ham United Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion



Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Noble, Snodgrass, Antonio, Haller



Substitutes: Randolph, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Masuaku, Fonals, Lanzini, Ajeti

