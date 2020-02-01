West Brom Win Hasn’t Added To Frustration – Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that West Brom knocking his side off the top of the Championship table is not a source of extra frustration for him.



The Whites were expected to make short work of strugglers Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, but slipped to a shock 1-0 loss.













West Brom beat Luton Town 2-0 at the Hawthorns to take full advantage of Leeds' slip up and go back to the top of the Championship standings.



Losing pole position is though, Bielsa insists, not a source of extra frustration as he feels whatever happened with West Brom he would have been frustrated at the way his side lost against Wigan.





"There is nothing that makes me more frustrated than not winning a match like this one", Bielsa told his post-match press conference.







"It’s not a consequence of the defeat. It’s the match itself.



"Let’s imagine West Brom lose today, we stay top, we would be frustrated the same."





West Brom are now one point ahead of Leeds at the top of the table, but a cause of more concern for the Whites may be third placed Fulham closing to within just three points after beating Huddersfield Town.



Leeds' next two games are trips to promotion rivals Nottingham Forest and Brentford, while they then entertain Bristol City at Elland Road.

