26 October 2019

01/02/2020 - 21:50 GMT

West Ham Deserve To Be Higher – Tomas Soucek

 




West Ham United new boy Tomas Soucek, who made his Hammers debut against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, feels the club should be higher up the Premier League standings.

The Hammers secured a loan deal for the midfielder on Thursday, bringing him in from Slavia Prague for the rest of the season as they hope to revive their fortunes under David Moyes.  


 



The 24-year-old was instantly put into the team by Moyes as West Ham played out a 3-3 draw at home against Brighton.

West Ham sit inside the relegation zone in the Premier League and Soucek, speaking after signing, admits he feels the Hammers should be higher up the table.
 


“I feel sorry that the club is near the bottom of the Premier League", Soucek, after joining, told his club's official site.



"I know the club deserves to be in a better position and I’ll do my best to make the team go up in the table.

“I want to battle to higher position with West Ham.”
 


Soucek was given 85 minutes at the London Stadium against Brighton by Moyes, as West Ham fans got a close-up look at his qualities.

West Ham next face back to back games against Manchester City and Liverpool, respectively. 
 