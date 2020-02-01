Willy Caballero Plays – Chelsea Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leicester City vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Chelsea have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side in the Premier League this afternoon.



The Blues sit in fourth place in the league standings and eight points behind the Foxes, who are in third place, and six ahead of the chasing pack for the top four, led by Manchester United in fifth.













Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw at home against Leicester in the earlier fixture between the two teams this season, with Mason Mount striking for the Blues and Wilfried Ndidi levelling for the visitors.



Boss Frank Lampard is without Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic for the trip to the Foxes.





Willy Caballero lines up between the sticks, while in defence Lampard picks Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen as the centre-back pairing. N'Golo Kante will look to control midfield, while Jorginho and Mount play. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Pedro support Tammy Abraham up top.







If Lampard needs to make changes at any point in the 90 minutes then he has options on the bench, including Ross Barkley and Willian.





Chelsea Team vs Leicester City



Caballero, James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Pedro



Substitutes: Kepa, Tomori, Alonso, Kovacic, Barkley, Willian, Batshuayi

