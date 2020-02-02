David Moyes Looking For Goals From Jarrod Bowen

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United boss David Moyes hopes that new signing Jarrod Bowen will help the team with goals after after the Hammers beat the transfer deadline to snap him up.



The Hammers snapped up the forward from Hull City for a fee in the region of £20m and he put pen-to-paper to a five-and-a-half year deal.













Bowen was signed too late to feature in West Ham's 3-3 draw with Brighton on Saturday, but Moyes has the impact he hopes the forward can have firmly in his mind.



"I hope Jarrod is here to help us. Hopefully he can help us with the goals", Moyes said at a press conference.





The West Ham manager also took time to give his assessment of another new signing, Tomas Soucek, who he believes did well in his debut against the Seagulls, and was unlucky not to have scored a couple of goals.







"Tomas was very unlucky today not to score a couple of goals. I thought for his debut he did very well."



West Ham were held to a 3-3 draw by Brighton on Saturday, with the Hammers failing to kill the game off in spite of going 3-1 up within the first 57 minutes.





Failing to take three points means West Ham are inside the Premier League relegation zone and they face a stiff next four matches, with games against Manchester City, Liverpool, Southampton and Arsenal.

