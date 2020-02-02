Dream Chance – QPR Star Explains Loan Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Queens Park Rangers centre-back Toni Leistner has revealed that he did not have to think for too long when offered the chance to play in the Bundesliga at 1.FC Koln.



The 29-year-old joined the German outfit on a loan move, with an option to buy, from QPR before the transfer window slammed shut and is now focused on helping Koln in their battle against relegation.













Leistner admits that the chance to play in the Bundesliga is the realisation of a dream and he is keen to grab the opportunity with both hands.



“It was always my dream to play in the Bundesliga", Leistner told his club's official site.





"When FC showed me the perspective here, I didn’t have to think long about it. I want to take this chance and help FC to remain in the Bundesliga."







The club's managing director Horst Heldt also took time to express his delight at the deal and believe the QPR defender is ready to get up and running at once.



“Toni arrives in top fitness. He is a quick and robust player, who is extremely good on the ground and in the air.





"With these qualities, he quickly established himself as a key player and then as captain. He can bring all of that to us."



The 29-year-old managed 22 Championship appearances for QPR during the first half of the season and has a deal with Mark Warburton's men running until the summer of 2021.

