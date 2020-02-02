Edinburgh City Boss Thankful To Celtic For Loan Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Edinburgh City manager James McDonaugh has thanked Celtic manager Neil Lennon and head of youth development Chris McCart for helping them strike a deal to sign youngster Grant Savoury on loan for the rest of the season.



The academy graduate moved out of Celtic's set-up for the first time on deadline day in an attempt to enjoy first-team football at the Scottish League Two side.













The forward came off the bench to make his debut for Edinburgh City in their 1-0 loss at home against Sterling Albion on Saturday.



Edinburgh manager McDonaugh, while giving his reaction on Savoury, said that the involvement of the youngster with Celtic's first-team set-up will turn out to be more than useful for his team.





“Grant arrives having already experienced involvement with Celtic’s first team squad", McDonaugh said to his club's official site.







"Grant is quite different to the players we have in our squad, an exciting young talent who is two footed and loves to run with the ball."



Gratitude was also expressed by the Edinburgh boss towards the Celtic manager and his staff for allowing the deal to go through.





"I’d like to thank Chris McCart and Neil Lennon for helping us bring him in to the club until the end of the season.”



Savoury has featured five times in the UEFA Youth League this term and twice for the Celtic Under-20s in the Challenge Cup.

