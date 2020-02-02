Fan Backing Fantastic, Spirit Really Good – Everton Boss Carlo Ancelotti Happy

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has hailed the unity in the team and admits he is happy the Toffees were able to repay the travelling fans by picking up all three points at Vicarage Road.



The Toffees came away 3-2 winners against Watford in a thrilling encounter at Vicarage Road on Saturday, pushing up to ninth in the Premier League table and just three points off fifth place.













The hosts went 2-0 up in the first half, but two goals late in the first half from Yerry Mina allowed the visitors the chance to come back in the second 45 minutes.



To add to the drama, Fabian Delph was sent off in the 71st minute, but the Toffees held their nerve to secure a late winner via Theo Walcott in the 90th minute.





Expressing his delight with the nature of the win, Ancelotti was quick to praise his side's team spirit, while also saluting the travelling support.







"Football is so unpredictable. We were looking to go home with a draw because we had 10 men but we did a fantastic counter-attack", Ancelotti told the BBC's Match of the Day programme.



"Honestly,we didn't deserve to equalise in the first half, but I think with what happened last week and this week we deserved to win.





"The spirit is really good.



"We had fantastic support from our fans. We are really happy for them because to win these away games is really good for our confidence."



Everton have just two matches to tackle in February due to the Premier League's winter break, with games against Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

