He’s Exceptional – Charlton Boss Happy With Sunderland Loanee

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer believes Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady has the ability to make something out of nothing and is delighted to bring him in on loan to the Addicks.



Championship club Charlton confirmed the signing of 33-year-old winger McGeady from Sunderland on loan until the end of the season before the transfer window slammed shut.













Addicks manager Bowyer is delighted to have signed the former Everton star and believes the winger will help the side in their attempt to kick on over the course of the remaining months of the season.



The 43-year-old has hailed McGeady as an exceptional player and believes the Irishman has the ability to make something out of nothing.





Bowyer pointed out that the former Celtic star has played in Europe and has represented his country and feels his experience will help the Addicks.







“Bringing in someone with his quality is going to add to the squad", Bowyer told the club's official site.



"Last season we played against them obviously on three occasions and he’s an exceptional player.





"He brings goals, he brings assists, he’s someone that can make something out of nothing.



“He’s got experience, he’s played in Europe and for his country. We’re bringing in a very good, experienced player.



"Coming into the back end of the season experience can be important, Darren Pratley showed that in the play-off games last season.”



McGeady scored four goals and provided two assists in his 15 League One appearances for Sunderland this season. He was an unused substitute for Charlton in their 2-1 win over Barnsley on Saturday.

