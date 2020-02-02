I Was Told They’re Amazing – Manchester City Talent On Loan Club Choice

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City loanee Matt Smith has revealed that he spoke to his Wales team-mate Tom Lockyer before making the move to Charlton and was told the Addicks are an amazing club.



The 20-year-old secured a move to away from his parent club to the Championship side, where he will spend the rest of the season, before the window slammed shut.













Smith is delighted to have made the switch and makes no bones about the fact he has dropped down to the Championship for game time.



“It’s a wonderful football club with a lot of history”, Smith said to Charlton's official site.





“I just can’t wait to get going. I’ve come here to try and get an opportunity to play and prove to everyone that I can do it at this level."







Smith shares a dressing room with Charlton star Lockyer at international level and admits that he bent his team-mate's ear about life at the Valley, receiving glowing feedback.



“I spoke to Locks and he just told me what an amazing football club it is and that the feel for the club is really nice which helped me make the decision to join this club.”





Smith, who operates as a defensive midfielder, will be looking to make his Charlton bow on Saturday away at Stoke City.

