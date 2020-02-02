I’m Just Excited – Tottenham Hotspur Talent Relishing Loan Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur talent Kazaiah Sterling has admitted he is hugely excited to get going at Leyton Orient after he completed a deadline-beating move to the League Two outfit.



The Tottenham youngster spent time in the youth ranks at Leyton Orient prior to joining Spurs and is happy to answer the call of Orient boss Ross Embleton in the battle to climb the League Two standings.













Sterling will see a familiar face at Leyton Orient as fellow Tottenham youngster George Marsh is also on loan at the club.



The forward has had loan spells at Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers, and is now relishing the chance to get stuck into League Two football with Leyton Orient.





"I’m just excited", Sterling told Leyton Orient's official site.







"I’m grateful for the opportunity. I can’t wait to get playing.



"Orient were my first club so I’m quite familiar with everything. I’ve got experience at Leyton Orient."





The 21-year-old has featured twice for Tottenham's senior side, once in the FA Cup and once in the Champions League. but is yet to make his Premier League debut.



Sterling will be looking to make his Leyton Orient bow next weekend when the side lock horns with Macclesfield Town.

