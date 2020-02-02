XRegister
26 October 2019

02/02/2020 - 18:57 GMT

It Was Unstoppable For Ederson – Jose Mourinho On Steven Bergwijn Strike

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho feels Steven Bergwijn's volley in his side's 2-0 win over Manchester City was impossible for Ederson to keep out. 

Bergwijn opened the scoring for Tottenham on his debut, three minutes after Manchester City had been reduced to ten men, while Heung-Min Son sealed the deal when he struck in the 71st minute.  


 



The goal from Dutchman Bergwijn in the 63rd minute caught the eye, with Manchester City feeling they had cleared the ball from danger, only for Lucas Moura to chip the ball to Bergwijn in the penalty area.

Bergwijn controlled the ball with his chest and then instinctively volleyed it, in a crowed box, into the bottom corner of the net, beating Ederson. 
 


Mourinho is delighted with his new signing and thinks Ederson just could not stop the shot.



"So sharp. Unstoppable for a great goalkeeper", Mourinho said on Sky Sports, reacting to Bergwijn's goal.

The Tottenham boss, whose side have now closed to within four points of fourth placed Chelsea, also commented on his side's chances of finishing in the top four.
 


"It is going to be difficult. We are in three competitions, but it was a good weekend for us."

The win for Spurs means that Mourinho has now tasted success against Pep Guardiola while in charge of four different teams, in the shape of Real Madrid, Inter, Manchester United and Tottenham. 
 