League One Club Boss Hoping Successful Loan Can Spark Everton Relationship

Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon is delighted to have been able to land Morgan Feeney on loan from Everton and is hoping it can spark off a good relationship between the two clubs.



The League One side managed to snap up the defender on a loan basis until the end of the season on deadline day.













The Everton talent became the club's fifth signing in January, following the arrivals of Peter Clarke, Alex Woodyard, James Vaughan and Luke McCullough; he was then followed through the door by Andy Cook.



Mellon insists that Tranmere have made sure to do their homework on Feeney, who he believes is capable of taking on a leadership role in defence and quickly adapting to the demands of League One football.





And the Tranmere boss is confident that Feeney's loan will prove to be a success.







“We’ve watched a lot of Morgan in the U23s at Everton", Mellon told his club's official site.



"Members of the staff have gone to watch him as well and we’ve call come back saying the same thing, which is what a great attitude to the game he has.





“He’s a good addition to the group. It’s his first loan but I’m very confident and very positive about it, and I think he will come here and be a really good success.



“He does all of the things a centre-half should do, he’s a leader, he’s vocal and you can tell with the type of player he is, he would be able to come into our level and do the asks, which is his strength."



Mellon is hoping that a positive loan spell for Feeney can help to build a good relationship with Everton.



“I’m really pleased that we have been able to get somebody from Everton into the club.



"It is something that we’ve worked very hard to try and get that relationship going.”



Feeney made his first-team debut for the Toffees in November 2017 in a Europa League tie against Atalanta. His Tranmere debut came on Saturday, in a 2-0 loss at Bolton Wanderers.

