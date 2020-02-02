League One Club Boss Reveals Championship Side Tried To Hijack Swoop For Wolves Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Gillingham boss Steve Evans has revealed that a Championship club tried to hijack his side's swoop for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Jordan Graham and has hailed the player for sticking to his word.



The 24-year-old joined the League One side on a loan move until the end of the season, with the deal being completed on deadline day.













Graham has been out on multiple loan spells, with the latest of those coming at Oxford United last season.



Evans is delighted to have completed the capture of the Wolves star and revealed he spent time talking to Graham to sell his plans for the loan spell. He also admitted that the 24-year-old had turned down a Championship side to make the move.





“Jordan is a player who gives our squad great balance", Evans told his club's official website.







“The deal was done after I spent time meeting the player and talking through a plan for him.



"A Championship club tried to hijack this signing today but the lad kept to his word; that is a great sign of his character."



Evans is convinced of Graham's qualities, but admits he will leave it to the Gillingham fans themselves to run the rule over the winger.





“He plays wide on the right or left and is effective playing off a main striker.



“The kid is quick, strong and technically very efficient.



"Again I won’t build him up to our supporters; they are good judges so they will inform themselves."



Graham came through the youth set-up at Aston Villa and joined Wolves on a permanent basis in 2015.



The winger played for Wolves twice this season, with both appearances coming in the EFL Trophy.

