Leeds United’s Style Suits Me – Whites New Boy

Leeds United new boy Jean-Kevin Augustin believes the Whites' game suits his style and is positive of settling in well and quickly at the club.



The Yorkshire-based club announced the arrival of Augustin from RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season in the final week of the transfer window, bringing an end to their search for a replacement for Eddie Nketiah.













Reflecting on his move to Elland Road, the 22-year-old Frenchman has admitted that he is not aware exactly when Leeds expressed their interest in him, but is grateful to Andrea Radrizzani and Victor Orta for getting the deal done.



Augustin understands that he has been brought into strengthen the Whites' striking department and is looking to forward to getting started.





The RB Leipzig loanee firmly believes that Marcelo Bielsa's style of play suits him and is confident that he will be able to settle in at the club easily.







"I found I can’t remember when, but certainly towards the end of the window", Augustin asked about Leeds' interest, told a press conference as he was presented.



"They needed someone to bring weight up front to get promoted.





"I looked at videos of Leeds playing, pressing high, good in possession.



"All those facets suited my style of play and thought I would settle in quickly.



"Thanks to Andrea and Victor. I did not need to think for one minute about it and I decided straight away."



Augustin was not in Leeds' matchday squad for their loss at Elland Road against Wigan Athletic on Saturday, but the Whites will hope to have him up to speed soon.

