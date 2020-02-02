Opponents Will Find Him Unpredictable – Chris Wilder On Sheffield United New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has admitted that the Blades have made a surprise move in signing Dutch striker Richairo Zivkovic, but believes he will be unpredictable for opposing teams.



Premier League side Sheffield United confirmed the deadline day signing of Zivkovic from Chinese club Changchun Yatai before the transfer window slammed shut on Friday night.













The 23-year-old Dutchman arrives on loan until the end of the season, but the Blades have the option to make the move permanent in the summer and Wilder is hopeful they can do so.



The Sheffield United manager has admitted that the club have made an unconventional signing in Zivkovic, but revealed that they have been tracking his progress for a while.





The 52-year-old is confident that the centre-forward will bring pace up front for the Blades, which he feels is essential in the Premier League, and believes he will be difficult to predict for the other teams in the league.







"People will recognise we do sometimes go left field with our signings, but we've worked very hard on this one, because we have had to", Wilder told the club's official site.



"We know enough about him, we've kept tabs on Richairo for a while and tracked his progress.





"He is a Dutch international at ages under the senior level, he'll be unpredictable to other teams, but we know what we're getting and he wants to make the most of the opportunity.



"He will give us genuine pace at the top of the pitch. We're learning all the time this season, but pace in the Premier League is key and Richairo is someone we think can kick us on.



"Hopefully things go well enough to turn it into a permanent move in the summer – this is another signing of a young player with an eye on the future."



Sheffield United sit a lofty fifth in the Premier League table following their 1-0 win away at Crystal Palace on Saturday and all eyes will be on whether Zivkovic is involved next weekend against Bournemouth.

