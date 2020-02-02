Phil Parkinson Keen For Sunderland To Match Liverpool’s Steely Focus

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson wants the Black Cats to take a page out of Liverpool's book and keep their focus on a game by game basis.



Parkinson is trying to guide Sunderland back up to the Championship and his team have experienced an upturn in form, rising to sit in seventh in League One and just five points off the automatic promotion places.













Liverpool are flying in the Premier League, sitting 22 points clear, but the Reds stars have been at pains to stress their view that nothing is done yet, despite pundits dubbing them champions already.



And Parkinson wants a similar game by game focus, with Sunderland not thinking about the prize, but the process required to get there.





"I can say honestly we are just concentrating on the games as they come up", Parkinson said in an interview with Sky Sports, before Sunderland lost at Portsmouth on Saturday.







"I listened to Liverpool the other night and one of their players was saying the same thing. Flying high at the top, way clear, they aren't thinking of the prize.



"We're certainly not. We've got a lot of work to do and I feel we are only just getting starting to get the team playing the way we want it to.





"It's about accepting that there will be different periods in the season where things don't go your way and you've got to find a way through that.



"Each week, it's concentrating on the training, making sure that's right, trying to improve each individual player as we go along. That's what we're trying to do and we're enjoying it at the moment."



The defeat on the south coast at Portsmouth saw Sunderland drop out of the playoff spots in League One, but with the games coming thick and fast, Parkinson's men will have an opportunity to return to winning ways on Saturday when Ipswich Town visit the Stadium of Light.

