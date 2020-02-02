Riyad Mahrez Starts – Manchester City Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Manchester City have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side in an away league contest this afternoon.



Pep Guardiola saw Liverpool move an astonishing 22 points clear of his team by winning their game on Saturday and the Citizens boss will be keen for his men to avoid any slip-ups today as they bid to remain the best of the rest.













Manchester City will start as favourites to pick up all three points and have a good recent record against Tottenham, having won four and drawn two of their last six league encounters.



Guardiola remains without the injured Leroy Sane and Bernard Mendy.





Ederson is in goal for Manchester City this afternoon, while at the back Guardiola selects Nicolas Otamendi and Fernandinho as his central pairing. Rodrigo and Ilkay Gundogan will look to control midfield, while Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling support Sergio Aguero.







The former Barcelona coach has options on the bench to change things if needed, including Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva.





Manchester City Team vs Tottenham Hotspur



Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho (c), Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero



Substitutes: Bravo, G Jesus, Bernardo, D Silva, Cancelo, Foden, Garcia

