26 October 2019

06 August 2019

02/02/2020 - 15:32 GMT

Steven Bergwijn Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to entertain Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon. 

Spurs saw Chelsea drop two points by drawing with Leicester City on Saturday and know if they can beat Manchester City today then they would move to within four points of the fourth placed Blues.
 

 



Fellow top four rivals Manchester United also dropped points on Saturday, being held by Wolves, and Jose Mourinho will be keen for his Tottenham team to take full advantage.

However, Mourinho is still without Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko and Harry Kane, who are all out injured.
 


Tottenham have Hugo Lloris between the sticks, while at the back Mourinho picks a centre-back pairing of Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez. In midfield, the Tottenham boss picks Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso, while Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura support Heung-Min Son.



Mourinho has options on the bench if he needs to make changes at any course during the game and can call upon stars such as Erik Lamela and Gedson Fernandes.
 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester City

Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga, Winks, Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Son, Lucas

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Vertonghen, Dier, Ndombele, Sessegnon, Lamela, Gedson
 