Superb Addition – Joey Barton Delighted With Loan Capture From Everton

Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton is delighted to have signed Everton youngster Lewis Gibson on loan and believes he is a brilliant addition to the Fishermen's squad.



League One club Fleetwood beat the closure of the transfer window to wrap up the signing of 19-year-old defender Gibson from top-flight side Everton on loan until the end of the season.













The centre-back sealed his move to the Highbury stadium, where he will work under Barton, after committing his future to the Toffees until the summer of 2022.



Expressing his delight at the signing, Barton has revealed that Fleetwood have been tracking Gibson for a while and are now pleased to add him to their ranks.





The former Everton academy star went on to hail Gibson as a superb addition to the squad and is hopeful that the teenager can make an impact in the team.







“Lewis is a player that we have been tracking for a while and we are really pleased to see him join us until the end of the season", Barton told the club's official site.



“He’s left-footed, big, strong and will be a superb addition to our squad.





"We anticipate that he will make a real impact in our team from now until the end of the season.”



Gibson clocked the full 90 minutes on Saturday as Fleetwood edged out Doncaster Rovers 2-1 in League One.

