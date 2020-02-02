XRegister
26 October 2019

02/02/2020 - 10:45 GMT

This Is The Most Important Thing – Steve Bruce Sees Big Positive For Newcastle

 




Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is pleased to see his side avoid defeat for a seventh consecutive match after they registered a 0-0 draw with Norwich City at St James' Park.

The Magpies could not find a way past Daniel Farke's Canaries in the Premier League encounter as their goalscoring woes continued.  


 



The visitors enjoyed more possession and shots at goal than Bruce's men, but star striker Teemu Pukki could not take the chances which came his way.

Bruce admits that Newcastle were not at their best, but he is happy that they were still able to avoid defeat and feels being able to do so when below par is a good trait for a side to have.
 


"The most important thing is we haven't played well again, but we haven't been beaten. That's not a bad trait to have in the Premier League", Bruce was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"But we all know we have to play better. We haven't done enough and we are disappointed.

"We set ourselves up to be difficult to beat. If you look at the record we've got, we've done fantastically well." 
 


Bruce, who brought in Valentino Lazaro to add to his attacking options in January, bringing him off the bench against Norwich, is keen to see improvement in forward areas.

"Now we have to get a little bit of quality in forward areas. We have to improve in the midfield too because the strikers need something to feed off.

"We gave the ball away so cheaply today, which is disappointing."

Next up for Newcastle is a visit to League One side Oxford United for an FA Cup fourth round replay on Tuesday night.   
 