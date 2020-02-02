We’ll Have Dinner – Manchester City Star Rolling Out Red Carpet For Bruno Fernandes

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has expressed his delight for countryman Bruno Fernandes after the midfielder joined Manchester United and is hoping the two can have dinner together.



Fernandes came close to making a dream move to the Premier League last summer, as Tottenham Hotspur chased him, while negotiations between Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United in January were protracted.













The midfielder is now a Manchester United player and made his Red Devils bow on Saturday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men played out a 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.



Fernandes' team-mate at international level, Bernardo, is happy to see the Portugal international in the Premier League.





While Bernardo is hoping all goes well for Fernandes, he admits the midfielder needs to have an off day in the Manchester derby; he also admitted he will link up with Fernandes for dinner.







"I am very happy for him, because it is a big step for his career and he deserves it", Bernardo was quoted as saying by Portuguese sports daily A Bola.



"He will play for one of the best clubs in the world, we will be rivals, but I wish him the best.





"Of course not against us, but I hope everything goes well and I hope we can have dinner a few times."



Bernardo also admitted that adapting to a new league and country can be difficult, but expects Fernandes to do it without much difficulty.



"It [how you adapt] always depends on each player, but changing countries is always difficult", Bernardo said.



"Bruno has already played in Italy, returned to Portugal, it will not be his first experience abroad, but I think that a player with his quality will adapt well."



Fernandes started his senior career in Italy, where he played for Novara, Udinese and Sampdoria before joining Sporting Lisbon.

