West Ham New Boy Explains Why He Can Cope With Premier League

West Ham United new boy Tomas Soucek feels confident he will be able to rise to the challenge of Premier League football due to his experience in the Champions League.



The 24-year-old secured a loan move to West Ham from Czech Republic side Slavia Prague before the transfer window closed and made his debut for the Hammers in their 3-3 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.













The midfielder has closely followed the Premier League and the Champions League since his childhood and believes his new club are known across Europe and even the world.



Soucek insists that West Ham are a significant club playing in what he considers to be the best league in the world.





“When I was a boy I used to follow the Premier League and the Champions League”, Soucek told West Ham's official site.







“West Ham United is one of the oldest clubs in England. And as far as the history goes, when I say the name West Ham United then it’s well known in Europe and the whole world. For me, it’s a very significant club.



“It’s beautiful because I always used to say there are five top leagues, but England is the top, the best of those five leagues, and I’m looking forward to playing my part in the best league of the world.”





Soucek is expected to hit the ground running at West Ham and believes due to his Champions League experience he can cope with the Premier League.



“I think the Premier League has similar quality to the Champions League.



“With Slavia Prague I experienced top football and my ambition is to present my skills here."



Soucek's new club sit inside the Premier League's relegation zone and have a daunting next two matches coming up, as they play Manchester City and Liverpool.

