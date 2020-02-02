Willian Jose Tries To Build Bridges With Real Sociedad Fans After Missing Tottenham Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose has explained himself to the club's supporters after a move that he pushed for, to Tottenham Hotspur, failed to happen in the January transfer window.



Tottenham lodged a bid of €15m for Jose, which Real Sociedad turned down as they looked for closer to €30m, and the Brazilian made clear he wanted the move to go through.













With Tottenham not coming back with another bid and focusing their efforts elsewhere, Jose was left at Real Sociedad when the transfer window slammed shut on Friday night.



Jose has been quick to try to build bridges with the club's fans and spoke to Real Sociedad TV, issuing an apology.





"I apologise to the supporters for everything that's happened in the last few days", Jose said.







"Many things have gone on and I just have to apologise to the fans, my team-mates and my coach who have always supported me.



"I saw it as a very good opportunity, to play in the Champions League and the Premier League and I didn't get there.





"But I am very happy here. I always say I am very grateful to Real Sociedad for everything they've given me and for taking a chance on me."



Tottenham failed to sign a striker on transfer deadline day, but did add Steven Bergwijn during the transfer window and he opened his account in a 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

