Arsenal and Everton Failed With Moves For 22-Year-Old But Interest Lives On

Arsenal and Everton had offers for Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes turned down by Lille in the just closed January transfer window.



Both Arsenal and Everton looked to add to their squad last month and the Premier League pair focused in on French giants Lille for a potential recruit.













Lille's 22-year-old defender Gabriel was the player that interested Arsenal and Everton, but the French side were in no mood to sell, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport.



Arsenal and Everton are claimed to have sent offers to Lille over several days in their efforts to convince the Ligue 1 side to sell, but met with no success.





Lille have moved to strengthen their position on the centre-back, whose deal expires in 2021, and it is claimed his representatives have accepted a proposal for a two-year extension.







However, despite Lille keeping hold of the defender, it has been claimed that Arsenal and Everton remain interested and could come again with fresh bids in the summer.



Lille are expected to agree to sell Gabriel in the summer if they are presented with an offer which meets their expectations.





Gabriel has made 19 appearances in Ligue 1 for Lille so far this season, while he also played in all their six Champions League group stage games.

