26 October 2019

03/02/2020 - 12:14 GMT

Everton Ready To Open Contract Talks With 23-Year-Old

 




Everton are set to open talks with defender Mason Holgate on a new contract to keep him at Goodison Park, according to the Daily Telegraph

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti has been impressed with Holgate since he took over at the Premier League side and the club will move to make sure the 23-year-old is locked down.  


 



Holgate's current deal at Everton runs until the summer of 2022 and Everton believe now is the right time to open talks with the defender over a fresh contract.

Ancelotti believes that Holgate can remain a key man in his squad, even heading towards a summer transfer window when he is expected to overhaul his options.
 


Holgate has been on the books at Everton since the summer of 2015, when he joined from Championship side Barnsley.



The defender cost Everton a fee of £2m to snap up.

Last year saw Holgate back in the Championship, with a six-month spell on loan at West Brom.
 


This season the centre-back has made a total of 23 appearances across all competitions in an Everton shirt and has now reached a total of 70 outings for the club since he joined.

Holgate will be looking to kick on over the remainder of the campaign, with Ancelotti having turned Everton into contenders for a European spot in the Premier League.
 