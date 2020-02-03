Extremely Athletic – Shrewsbury Boss Delighted With Southampton Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Shrewsbury Town manager Sam Ricketts is delighted with the loan addition of Kayne Ramsay from Southampton and has lauded the full-back's athleticism and attacking instincts.



League One club Shrewsbury announced the signing of Ramsay from top-flight side Southampton on loan until the end of the season on deadline day of the winter transfer window.













Upon sealing the deal, Shrews boss Ricketts, who is delighted with teenager's arrival, has revealed that the right-back has been brought in to add competition for spots in the first eleven.



The 38-year-old sees huge potential in Ramsay and is looking forward to seeing how the defender develops as a player during his time on loan at Shrewsbury.





Ricketts went on to point to the Southampton loanee's athleticism and ability to carry the ball forward before stressing the need for having squad depth as his side approach a busy schedule.







“He is a really athletic young player and has a bright future in the game", Ricketts told his club's official site.



"We are bringing him in to add competition for places. He is someone we are looking forward to working with.





"He is extremely athletic, can carry the ball and drive the play forward and has strong potential. We are looking forward to seeing how he develops with us.



“He has been brought up at some big clubs and he’s really keen to come and play first-team football.



"Over the last 10 years or so, Southampton have produced some great players – they have a really good set-up. Hopefully Kayne is another one to add to that list.



“We have so many games coming up, so it’s going to be really busy. We will have to change the team around a little bit and deal with injuries.



"We needed to make sure we have enough bodies to come through this period.”



Ramsay has made two senior team appearances for Southampton, with his debut coming against Manchester City in the Premier League in 2018.

