Former Leeds United Star Can’t Understand Whites Youngster Being Overlooked

Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes Marcelo Bielsa should have had young striker Ryan Edmondson on the bench in recent weeks and is baffled the talent has not been included in matchday squads.



Bielsa's side failed to keep their spot at the top of the Championship table as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic at home on Saturday.













Leeds dominated the Latics for most of the game, enjoying 77 per cent possession, but striker Patrick Bamford was unable to come up with the goods.



Bielsa left new signing Jean-Kevin Augustin out of the squad as he looks to get him up to speed, but he did not include Edmondson on the bench, meaning he had no natural striker to bring on.





Whelan is baffled that Edmondson has not been involved with Leeds' first team on a regular basis since Arsenal recalled Eddie Nketiah.







"We got rid of Nketiah, we've gone without a natural striker [to bring on] for three weeks", Whelan said after the loss to the Latics on BBC Radio Leeds.



"He's [Edmondson] been sitting there, in the 23s, banging the goals in for fun.





"If it's the only option you have, you've got to use the option."



Edmondson has made a league appearance for Leeds in each of their last two seasons but is yet to play for the Whites this term.

